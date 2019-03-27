Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward V. Bessling Jr.. View Sign

Edward V. Bessling, Jr., 72, a resident of Glen Burnie, MD for over 40 years, died on March 25, 2019 at his assisted living home in Glen Burnie.Mr. Bessling was born on April 21, 1946 in Baltimore, MD. He worked as a cryptologist for the Department of Defense for 31 years before retiring in 1997. In his younger years, Edward enjoyed playing golf and bowling.In addition to his parents and his 2 brothers, Mr. Bessling is also preceded in death by his son, Jamie Bessling. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Judy Bessling; son, Jeff Bessling; sister, Barbara Miller; and 2 grandchildren.Friends may call on Thursday, March 28 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will be held on Friday, March 29 at 1:30 p.m.. Interment will be at Glen Haven Memorial Park immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area, 8830 Cameron St. #201, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

Edward V. Bessling, Jr., 72, a resident of Glen Burnie, MD for over 40 years, died on March 25, 2019 at his assisted living home in Glen Burnie.Mr. Bessling was born on April 21, 1946 in Baltimore, MD. He worked as a cryptologist for the Department of Defense for 31 years before retiring in 1997. In his younger years, Edward enjoyed playing golf and bowling.In addition to his parents and his 2 brothers, Mr. Bessling is also preceded in death by his son, Jamie Bessling. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Judy Bessling; son, Jeff Bessling; sister, Barbara Miller; and 2 grandchildren.Friends may call on Thursday, March 28 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will be held on Friday, March 29 at 1:30 p.m.. Interment will be at Glen Haven Memorial Park immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area, 8830 Cameron St. #201, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Funeral Home Stallings Funeral Home Pa

3111 Mountain Road

Pasadena , MD 21122

410-360-1770 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close