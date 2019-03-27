Edward V. Bessling, Jr., 72, a resident of Glen Burnie, MD for over 40 years, died on March 25, 2019 at his assisted living home in Glen Burnie.Mr. Bessling was born on April 21, 1946 in Baltimore, MD. He worked as a cryptologist for the Department of Defense for 31 years before retiring in 1997. In his younger years, Edward enjoyed playing golf and bowling.In addition to his parents and his 2 brothers, Mr. Bessling is also preceded in death by his son, Jamie Bessling. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Judy Bessling; son, Jeff Bessling; sister, Barbara Miller; and 2 grandchildren.Friends may call on Thursday, March 28 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will be held on Friday, March 29 at 1:30 p.m.. Interment will be at Glen Haven Memorial Park immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area, 8830 Cameron St. #201, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019