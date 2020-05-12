Edward Washington Rex, Jr., a resident of Lothian, MD, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Charlotte Hall, MD. Born on July 25, 1929, Edward served in the U.S. Army and was a heavy equipment mechanic with J.A.S. Trucking. He was a member of Freight Drivers and Helpers Local Union 557. Edward is survived by his children, Joan Stockett Knotts (Don) and Edward Frank Rex (Sharon); his siblings, Elaine Emel and Ronald Rex; his grandchildren, Ginger Stockett, Laura Wooster (Rob), Sabrina Reed (Neil), and Michael Rex; his great grandchildren Trey, Abby, Ethan, Isabella, Ava, Rex, Scarlett, Payton and Alexis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma and Edward Rex, Sr. and his brother, Robert Rex. Due to the current restrictions, funeral services will be private.



