Edward Wetherhold

Edward E. Wetherhold, a long time resident of Annapolis, died on July 9th of natural causes at his home with his two daughters at his side. He was 93. He was born in 1927 to William E. Wetherhold and Lillian (Erich) Wetherhold of Allentown, PA. He graduated from Tri-State University in 1948, served 5 years in the Air Force Reserve, and in 1958 married Faye Schaffer of Catasauqua, PA. They moved with their daughters to Annapolis in 1962 when Ed took a job with Honeywell. He worked there until his retirement. His major interest was the field of amateur radio. He was first licensed as W3NQN in 1941 and became a highly respected designer of filters for Amateur Radio High Frequency bands. He was known for his building of band pass filters which were widely used, especially in contest stations. He was an ARRL Technical Advisor and published hundreds of articles in Ham Radio magazines and journals over the decades. He was an avid tennis player, having been taught by his parents when he was small. He was a lifetime member of USTA and with his wife and daughters, was part of the Annapolis tennis scene for decades. He enjoyed playing the senior men's tennis circuit in his later years, finally hanging up his racquets in his 80's/ He is survived by his two daughters, Millicent Audain of Towson and Wendy Hall (Mark) of Annapolis and his granddaughter Lily Hall of Annapolis. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store