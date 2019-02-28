Edward Wineke

Edward James "Ed" Wineke of Bowie, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Ed is the son of Joseph K. Wineke of Pennsylvania and Mary J. Wineke of Bowie, Maryland; husband of Elizabeth A. "Betty" Wineke; father of Becky J. Wineke; brother of Mary Anne Gannett, Joseph, Michael and Thomas Wineke. Ed is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. If desired, contributions in Ed's memory may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School. www.robertevansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
