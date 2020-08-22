Edwin Chaney, 83, a resident of Pasadena and formerly of North Linthicum, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 in Florida. Mr. Chaney was born January 14, 1937 in Baltimore, MD to the late Edwin and Eleanor Chaney. He served honorably in the US Navy. Mr. Chaney loved boating and being on the water. He was a proud and dedicated member of the Marley Boat Club. He was also a former member of the Chesapeake Commodore's Club and Happy Time Sams camping club. In his spare time, Mr. Chaney enjoyed racing stock cars and even made it into the Maryland Stock Car Hall of Fame. He enjoyed camping and being outside in nature, playing scrabble, solving crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy, which he never missed. He was the life of the party who loved to entertain and generally enjoyed being around people. In addition to his parents, Mr. Chaney is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Chaney and son, Edward Chaney. He is survived by his companion Linda Reed, daughter Cynthia "Cindy" Burgess, step son William "Billy" Fridy, grandchildren Justin Burgess, Jason Burgess and Jennifer Burgess, and great grandchildren Jacob Burgess, Juliana Burgess, and Jocelyn Burgess. Friends may call Monday, August 24th from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122. Service and interment are private. Please be aware that, due to county-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, Stallings Funeral Home is only allowing 35 people in the building at a time and face coverings must be worn while inside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Marley Boat Club, PO Box 896, Pasadena, MD 21123. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com