Edwin F. Alford, Jr., passed away, November 11, 2019, after a two and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Allen Alford, his son, Kent Edwin Alford, a daughter, Denise Alford-Ray, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Edwin served with the United States Army as a Corporal in the Korean War. He was a Liaison Clerk with the Neutral Nations Inspection Team in which he was awarded a Commendation Ribbon with a Metal Pendant for his work with fostering relations between foreign nations of the United Nations Command agencies. He also was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star and a National Defense Service Metal. Edwin retired from the Federal Government where he had been a document examiner for the Postal Inspector Service and the Secret Service. He was also the Director of Forensic Services of the United States Secret Service. As an avid sailor, Edwin was a member of the Saefern Saddle and Yacht Club of Annapolis, Maryland. For many years his weekend residence was aboard his much loved sailboat on the Chesapeake Bay. He was also a talented photographer and the chef of the family. Edwin was dearly loved by his family and his passing will leave a void that can't be filled; especially at family dinners. A memorial service will be conducted at the Washington Church of the New Jerusalem, 11910 Chantilly Lane, Mitchellville, MD 20721, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2:00pm. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019