Edwin Morton Custer Jr.

Edwin Morton Custer Jr., of Annapolis, passed away on January 8, 2020 in Incheon, Korea. A viewing will take place at Lasting Tributes Funeral Care, located at 814 Bestgate Road, in Annapolis, MD, on Friday, January 24, 2020, between the hours of 2:00 and 4:00 pm, and 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Annapolis Parish, located at 109 Duke of Gloucester St, Annapolis, MD 21401, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:30 am. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
