Edwin R. Soeffing, a New York attorney, died August 29 at the age of 81. Born March 27, 1939 in Rochester, New York, he was the son of the late Edwin J. and Harriet Y. Soeffing. Mr. Soeffing met his wife Marylane while a graduate student at Georgetown University. They have lived in Severna Park for many years. Mr. Soeffing graduated in 1961 from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York where he was awarded the John A. Murray Medal for Excellence in Scholarship and Leadership. He graduated from Villanova Law School in 1964 and received a Masters Degree in history from Georgetown University. Mr. Soeffing worked as legal researcher and writer for American Law Reports in Rochester, New York, an anti-trust attorney with the Federal Trade Commission in Washington DC, an attorney with the Health Insurance Association of America in New York City, and a legal aid attorney in the Bronx, New York. His survivors include Marylane Yingling Soeffing of Severna Park, son Paul Soeffing and wife Emily of Davidsonville, daughter Dr. Janet Jacapraro and husband Robert of Glenmoore, Pennsylvania, son Daniel Soeffing and wife Jonelle of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, grandchildren John, Samuel, Karson, Miles, Gabrielle, and Natalie, sisters Pauline Soeffing and Ellie Soeffing, and brother Donald Soeffing. Friends may call at Barranco Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park on September 4 from 8:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated September 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint John Neumann Church, 620 Bestgate Road, Annapolis followed by interment at Saint Johns Cemetery, 3480 Saint Johns Lane, Ellicott City.



