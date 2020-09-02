1/1
Edwin R. Soeffing
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin R. Soeffing, a New York attorney, died August 29 at the age of 81. Born March 27, 1939 in Rochester, New York, he was the son of the late Edwin J. and Harriet Y. Soeffing. Mr. Soeffing met his wife Marylane while a graduate student at Georgetown University. They have lived in Severna Park for many years. Mr. Soeffing graduated in 1961 from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York where he was awarded the John A. Murray Medal for Excellence in Scholarship and Leadership. He graduated from Villanova Law School in 1964 and received a Masters Degree in history from Georgetown University. Mr. Soeffing worked as legal researcher and writer for American Law Reports in Rochester, New York, an anti-trust attorney with the Federal Trade Commission in Washington DC, an attorney with the Health Insurance Association of America in New York City, and a legal aid attorney in the Bronx, New York. His survivors include Marylane Yingling Soeffing of Severna Park, son Paul Soeffing and wife Emily of Davidsonville, daughter Dr. Janet Jacapraro and husband Robert of Glenmoore, Pennsylvania, son Daniel Soeffing and wife Jonelle of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, grandchildren John, Samuel, Karson, Miles, Gabrielle, and Natalie, sisters Pauline Soeffing and Ellie Soeffing, and brother Donald Soeffing. Friends may call at Barranco Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park on September 4 from 8:40 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated September 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint John Neumann Church, 620 Bestgate Road, Annapolis followed by interment at Saint Johns Cemetery, 3480 Saint Johns Lane, Ellicott City.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John Neumann Church
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Interment
St. Johns Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved