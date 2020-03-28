Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baldwin Memorial United Meth 921 Generals Hwy Millersville, MD 21108 Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Edwin (Keith) Rembold, passed away on Wadmalaw Island, SC peacefully with family by his side. Born May 20, 1928, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Edwin Leroy Rembold and Edna Skaggs Rembold. Keith graduated from Towson State College (University) where he met his wife of 69 years, Dorothy Wilson Rembold. As an educator in Baltimore County for 31 years, he began as an English teacher before becoming a Guidance Counselor and eventually the Vice Principal at Loch Raven Junior High, where he retired. Keith grew up in Parkville, MD and eventually settled his family in Anne Arundel County in 1959. At that time, he then became a longtime member of Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church where he was very active in the choir and served on various committees. In addition, Keith was also an involved member of Indian Landing Boat Club. His activities there included building sailboats in his basement along with other fathers to initiate a sailing program at ILBC. He also served as President at ILBC and during his term was instrumental in adding a pool to the club. Keith was passionate about golf after retirement and was an emeritus member of the Naval Academy Golf Club after moving to Wadmalaw Island, SC in 2010. While living in Wadmalaw Island, SC Keith was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church in Charleston, SC, Charleston Yacht Club, as well as The Links at Stono Ferry Golf Course. Keith Rembold is survived by his children, Kathleen (Andre) Gariepy, Bill (Anne) Rembold, and Bonnie (Ken) Barsa. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Molly (Chris) Franklin, Bonnie (Ryan) Scapellato, Daniel (Julie) Rembold, Eric (Julie) Rembold and Emily McCarthy in addition to 12 great grandchildren. Keith was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy Wilson Rembold and his sister Shirley McCorkle. An internment service will be held at Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church, in Millersville, MD at a date to be determined. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church , 921 Generals Hwy., Millersville, MD 21108 or Lutheran Hospice 1885 Rifle Range Rd #46, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464.

