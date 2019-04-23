Edythe Coven was born on June 2, 1924 in Michigan. She moved to Heritage Harbour in Annapolis in 1993. She and her husband Robert Coven were married for 51 years. After his death in 1996, she became very active volunteering in her community and at Arundel Medical Center. She was well known at Anne Arundel Medical Center because she brought her schnauzers to the hospital as part of the Pets on Wheels program every Tuesday for 20 years. Edythe also volunteered at the Annapolis Visitor's Bureau for many years. She moved into Sunrise Assisted Living in 2012, and lived there for the remainder of her life. She is survived by her 3 children, David Coven of Florida, Claire Hodgkin of Crofton, and Casey Coven of Annapolis; her 3 grandchildren, Kett, Mark, and Rick, and her 2 great grandchildren, Lorelai and Fin. We love her and we will miss her.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019