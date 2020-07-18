Edy was born in New York City on March 27, 1918 to Charles and Carrie Born Lewis. After the death of her parents, Edy moved to Baltimore, Maryland to live with her mother's sister and family, Herman and Lillian Michelson and their daughters, Elaine and Marilyn. In 1936, Edy graduated from Forest Park High School where she made many lifelong friends. She attended the University of Maryland, majoring in Home Economics. In April 1940, Edy married Israel "Sonny" Greengold and moved to Annapolis. During their 32 years of marriage, Edy and Sonny had three children: Carol Greengold Forshaw of Dayton, Ohio, Richard Greengold of St. John, USVI, and Fran Greengold (Steven H.) Phillips of Severna Park, Maryland. While raising her children, she also worked in the family business, Greengold's Men & Boys Clothing Store. Edy was known for her artistic and creative abilities. Her fine sense of fashion style was displayed for 32 years while working retail sales in two local women's boutiques, Monica Stephens and later at Elanne's. Edy traveled extensively throughout Europe, Israel, the Far East, the Caribbean Islands, the United States and Alaska, including the National Parks. Edy volunteered at Anne Arundel Hospital for many years and was recognized for knitting over 1,000 infant hats for newborns. She was active in Kneseth Israel Sisterhood, National Council of Jewish Women and Hadassah. Beside her three children, Edy is survived by five grandchildren: David (Jennifer) Forshaw of Castro Valley, CA, Michael (Alida) Forshaw of Columbus, OH, Daniel (Michelle) Forshaw of Englewood, OH, Marisa Greengold of San Francisco, CA and Samuel Easter of Severna Park, MD; and six great-grandchildren: Justin Forshaw, Jacqualynne Forshaw, Alan Forshaw, Aaron Forshaw, Anna Forshaw, and Elliana Forshaw. Graveside Service will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Kneseth Israel Cemetery 101 Defense Highway Annapolis, MD 21401. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
