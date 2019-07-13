Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Carson Shatz. View Sign Service Information Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-897-4852 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Service 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen Carson Schatz, born on February 5th, 1953 passed away on the morning of July 10th, 2019, in her home in Crownsville, MD in the arms of her beloved husband, Mark Schatz, after a year and a half long battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband and her two beautiful nieces, Kathleen and Helen Overman, for whom she was the guardian since the passing of their mother in 2007. Eileen was a natural dancer who studied ballet as a young girl, then moved on to Motown on the teen club floor of an army base in Japan where her family lived in her early teens. After returning to the states she discovered clogging and subsequently moved to North Carolina to dance with the legendary Green Grass Cloggers. In 1979 she and two dance partners moved back to Annapolis, Maryland to form The Fiddle Puppet Dancers, a red hot four person clogging troupe that toured the folk circuit both nationally and abroad. In 1994 the group changed their name to Footworks Percussive Dance Ensemble, and Eileen artfully skulpted the multi-cultural and original percussive dance repertoire into a full two set theatre show called Incredible Feets. This was followed by a series of collaborations including The Crossing with Tim O'Brien and SoleMates with StepAfrika, The group celebrated its 40th Anniversary this year with a jubilant presentation at Maryland Hall For the Creative Arts in Annapolis. Footworks always danced to live music, and Eileen's full and expressive voice and original songs were prominently featured in their shows. She also took the lead in a trio with her husband and her old friend and Annapolitan Elizabeth Melvin in a group called The Gratitones. She was a Certified Teaching Artist who did school residencies in the greater Washington and Baltimore area. She taught at universities and music and dance camps, and specialized in inspiring and transformational programs for youths. She was a two-year recipient of an NEA Choreography Fellowship, and was honored with an Individual Artist award by the Maryland State Arts Council, and an Annie Award by The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. Eileen dedicated herself to the arts and community service throughout her long, colorful, and productive career. Her fire, generosity of spirit, creative zeal, and knack for bringing out the best in those around her, both personally and artistically, have left a deep mark on all who have had the good fortune to enter her bright and loving sphere. She will be sorely missed! Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis MD 21401 from 10:00 am until the start of her service at 11:00 am. At Eileen's request, black with classy sparkles encouraged (rhinestones are wonderful). Please consider making a donation in Eileen's name to Chesapeake Hospice. Reception to follow at Unity by the Bay.

