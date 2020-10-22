1/1
Eileen D. Kerrigan
Beloved wife of Gene Patrick Kerrigan, Sr. for over 66 years, died peacefully on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at the age of 86 in her Odenton home. Eileen was the loving mother of five children, Patricia Kerrigan Chartash (Elliot), Kathleen Kerrigan Howland (John), Dr. Maureen Kerrigan, Gene Patrick Kerrigan, Jr. (Patricia) and Carolyn Kerrigan Richards (Kevin). Together, Eileen and Pat have 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, as well as many friends and family. Eileen is survived by her youngest sister, Agnes Carty (James) of Brigantine, NJ and predeceased by her eldest sister Kathleen Scowcroft (Robert) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Services will be held at Geitner-Givnish Funeral Home (www.lifecelebration.com), 6230 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 29th, 2020, followed by mass at Saint Helena Parish, 6161 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to: St. Joseph Outreach (www.stjosephodenton.org), with memo: Haiti-Sister Parish Ministry, in kind donation of Eileen D. Kerrigan.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Service
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Geitner Givnish Funeral Homes Inc.
OCT
29
Funeral service
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Geitner-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Helena Parish
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Helena Church
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 21, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
