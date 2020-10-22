Beloved wife of Gene Patrick Kerrigan, Sr. for over 66 years, died peacefully on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at the age of 86 in her Odenton home. Eileen was the loving mother of five children, Patricia Kerrigan Chartash (Elliot), Kathleen Kerrigan Howland (John), Dr. Maureen Kerrigan, Gene Patrick Kerrigan, Jr. (Patricia) and Carolyn Kerrigan Richards (Kevin). Together, Eileen and Pat have 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, as well as many friends and family. Eileen is survived by her youngest sister, Agnes Carty (James) of Brigantine, NJ and predeceased by her eldest sister Kathleen Scowcroft (Robert) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Services will be held at Geitner-Givnish Funeral Home (www.lifecelebration.com
), 6230 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 29th, 2020, followed by mass at Saint Helena Parish, 6161 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to: St. Joseph Outreach (www.stjosephodenton.org
), with memo: Haiti-Sister Parish Ministry, in kind donation of Eileen D. Kerrigan.