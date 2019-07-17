Guest Book View Sign Service Information George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A. 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A. 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Family Catholic Church 826 W. Central Avenue Davidsonville , MD View Map Interment Following Services Gate of Heaven Cemetery Silver Spring , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen F. Allen, 75, a resident of Edgewater and previously of Mt. Rainier and New Carrollton, MD, passed away on July 13, 2019. She was born on October 20, 1943 in Washington, DC to the late Stephen and Florence Liston. She graduated from Regina High School in Hyattsville, MD and went to work for the machinist union. After her marriage, Eileen devoted her life to making a comfortable home for her husband and children, and supporting them in their pursuits. Eileen was a member of St. Mathias Catholic Church. She was an avid fan of the Redskins, Orioles and Maryland Terps and she enjoyed spending time at her home in Delaware. Most of all, Eileen loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her brother, David Liston and sister, Mary Holland. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert Allen; two children, Stephen Allen of Crownsville, MD and Nancie Allen of Edgewater; four grandchildren, Collette Denton, Ryan Flett, Brianna and Madison Allen; and two great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Eileen's life with her family on Thursday, July 18 from 4 to 7 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, July 19 at 11 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD. Interment immediately following Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Washington, DC, 1800 M Street, NW, Ste. B50 North, Washington, DC 20036.

