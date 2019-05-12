Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen Jordan. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass St. Mary's Church 109 Duke of Gloucester Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen L. Jordan passed away on May 4, 2019 at the age of 82 from a lengthy illness in Deltona, FL. She was born May 18, 1936 in Annapolis to Viola and Julius Latimer. Eileen married her high school sweetheart William Jordan and they raised their family in Annapolis until retiring to Deltona, FL. Eileen worked in banking and then retired from the Income Tax Division of the State of Maryland. She is survived by her husband of 63 years William J. Jordan, son William J. (Rocky) Jordan, Jr. (Sandra), daughters Pamela J. Martin (Clifford) and Patricia A. Thomas (James) and daughter-in-law Judith Jordan. 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Jeffery J. Jordan and great grandson Hunter L. Ellis.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Church 109 Duke of Gloucester St. Annapolis, MD

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 12, 2019

