On March 24, 2019 Eileen Marie Mead Stewart passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was comforted by her loving husband and family. Eileen was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on May 12, 1937, the third child of Robert Mead, Sr. and Rose Mead. She was predeceased by her brother and sister, Robert Jr. and Lillian. Eileen was a graduate of Dickinson High School in Jersey City, New Jersey in 1954. She also attended Seton College and NYU. Eileen was a Homemaker. She also served as a Crossing Guard for 28 years, an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Bowie, and a passionate member of the Sodality and the Catholic women's group TASTE. The family moved to Bowie in 1962 where they have resided for 57 years. Her main joys in life were her loving husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchild, all other family, and many friends. Her love and giving are unsurpassed. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, William (Bill); four children, Gordon Stewart (Jacqueline) of Bowie, MD, Jeffrey Stewart (Karen) of Prince Frederick, MD, Colin Stewart of Springfield, VA, and Heather Allman (Tom) of Huntingtown, MD and eight grandchildren, Gavin, Lauriane, Sierra, Hunter, Connor, Garrett, Brooke, Trevor, and one great granddaughter Penelope. Family will receive friends at the wake, Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm at Beall Funeral, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt. 301 South), Bowie, MD. A funeral mass will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:30am at Sacred Heart, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD (main church) with repass immediately following. Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019