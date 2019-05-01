Elaine Jacobson, 85, of Annapolis, MD passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Lasting Tributes Cremation and Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401, from 10:00 am until the beginning of her Celebration of Life Service at 11: 00 am. Burial will follow at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Elaine to The Ulman Foundation, serving young adults with cancer. Donations may be mailed to 1215 East Fort Ave, Ste 104, Baltimore, MD 21230, or placed online at https://give.ulmanfoundation.org/tribute/ejacobson.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 1, 2019