Eleanor Burwell Morris died on February 18, 2019 in Annapolis, Maryland. She was 91 years old. Eleanor was born and grew up in the Owensville, Maryland home of her parents Clemence and Robert along with her sister Sally. Her early life was filled with a large extended family and exploring and adventuring throughout the fields and woods of West River. She attended Hannah More Academy and represented her senior class as May Queen.Eleanor married Stuart G. Morris in 1954. They lived in the Midwest while raising four children. Eleanor and her family returned to Owensville every summer.As a lifelong lover of animals, Eleanor volunteered with the Annapolis SPCA and was a regular contributor to many animal welfare organizations.The deaths of Eleanor's sister, Sally, husband Stuart, and daughter Anne proceeded her own death.Eleanor was sharp, funny, highly opinionated as well as a good listener. She was gregarious with strangers and devoted to friends and family.When finally convinced to retire her car, Eleanor relied on friends for visits and errands. The family is thankful for those maintained connections.Eleanor Morris is survived by daughters, Cynthia and Sally; son Stuart; son-in-law Robert; daughter-in-law Laurel; and grandsons Elian and Rowan.Donations may be made to the Annapolis SPCA in Eleanor's memory. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday April 27th at Christ Episcopal Church in Owensville, Maryland. An online guest book is available at

