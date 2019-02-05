Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor C. Kinzie. View Sign

Eleanor C. Kinzie, a retired budget analyst with the Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, died in her sleep January 30, 2019. She was 88. Mrs. Kinzie served 33 years as a civilian working for the U.S. Army. Her career included the military district of Washington, Cameron Station and Baltimore. She retired from the government in 1994. Mrs. Kinzie leaves a daughter, Anne Kinzie Culhane of Larchmont, New York, son-in-law, David; a son Charles, III of Western Springs, Ill, daughter-in-law Carly along with three grandsons: Griffin, Trevor and Spencer. Her husband of 65 years, Charles A Kinzie, II, died in October 2016. Services and internment at Arlington National Cemetery next to her husband will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to the Charles A Kinzie, Jr Memorial Fund at Fisher House Foundation, Inc.,

