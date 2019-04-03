Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Gicquelais. View Sign

It is with great sadness that the family of Eleanor Virginia Gicquelais, Severna Park, announces her passing on March 29, 2019 at Sunrise of Severna Park. Eleanor (Gus) Gicquelais was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 28, 1925. She was the first child of the late Svea and Karl Algott Gustafson. She was one of two children. She spent part of her childhood in her parent's home country of Sweden returning to attend elementary school in Edgewood, Pa. She graduated from Edgewood High School in 1944 where she met her future husband, Robert Eugene Gicquelais. After graduation, Eleanor attended Carnegie Institute of Technology (now known as Carnegie –Mellon University) on a scholarship to study the arts. She commuted every day to campus by streetcar. At Carnegie Mellon, she mastered the instrument she had studied her entire life, the piano. She also was a proud, lifelong member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She used her many talents to direct sing alongs and musicals for her sorority. Eleanor was member of mortar board, the highest of all honors that can be conferred upon college women. She was also inducted into Sigma Alpha Iota, a national professional music honorary. She graduated from Carnegie Tech in 1948. She married Robert Gicquelais her high school sweetheart in 1950 at the historic Heinz Chapel on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh.After marriage, Eleanor taught music in Munhall, Pa., grades 1-8 for four years. After the birth of her first child, she devoted her time to her family and sorority. Bob and Eleanor moved several times and she used her sorority connections to develop new friendships. It brought her great pleasure when her granddaughter, Lindsey, pledged KKG at Vanderbilt University. When Bob and Eleanor settled in Severna Park in 1964, she returned to teaching music in the Anne Arundel County school system. She enjoyed a long and accomplished career as a musician. For 25 years, she taught at many schools including Jones Elementary, South Shore Elementary, Ferndale Elementary and finally Severna Park Elementary. Over the years, when a pianist was needed she answered the call and particularly enjoyed participating in the Severna Park High School Falcon Frolics and Chartwell Follies. After retirement in 1985, she was enticed by the school her grandchildren attended, St. Martins in the Field, to teach music again. She continued to teach music and accompany the choir during chapel at St. Martins for another 20 years. At the same time, she assisted with the Cherub choir at Woods Church where she remained a member. Eleanor was a member of the local Panhellenic Club, KKG alumni group and Anne Arundel Retired Teachers Association. She was devoted to her family and her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren.Eleanor is survived by a daughter, Susan Renee Nauman (Doug) and son, Robert Scott Gicquelais (Carol) and three grandchildren, Lindsey Elizabeth Nauman, Jay Robert Nauman and Rachel Eleanor Gicquelais as well as many nieces and nephews that were very special to her. Eleanor is also survived by her brother, Karl David Gustafson (Pittsburgh, Pa.) and step sister Karen Bekemeier (North Bend, Ohio).A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11:00am at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church at 611 Baltimore and Annapolis Boulevard, Severna Park, MD 21146. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.

It is with great sadness that the family of Eleanor Virginia Gicquelais, Severna Park, announces her passing on March 29, 2019 at Sunrise of Severna Park. Eleanor (Gus) Gicquelais was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 28, 1925. She was the first child of the late Svea and Karl Algott Gustafson. She was one of two children. She spent part of her childhood in her parent's home country of Sweden returning to attend elementary school in Edgewood, Pa. She graduated from Edgewood High School in 1944 where she met her future husband, Robert Eugene Gicquelais. After graduation, Eleanor attended Carnegie Institute of Technology (now known as Carnegie –Mellon University) on a scholarship to study the arts. She commuted every day to campus by streetcar. At Carnegie Mellon, she mastered the instrument she had studied her entire life, the piano. She also was a proud, lifelong member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She used her many talents to direct sing alongs and musicals for her sorority. Eleanor was member of mortar board, the highest of all honors that can be conferred upon college women. She was also inducted into Sigma Alpha Iota, a national professional music honorary. She graduated from Carnegie Tech in 1948. She married Robert Gicquelais her high school sweetheart in 1950 at the historic Heinz Chapel on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh.After marriage, Eleanor taught music in Munhall, Pa., grades 1-8 for four years. After the birth of her first child, she devoted her time to her family and sorority. Bob and Eleanor moved several times and she used her sorority connections to develop new friendships. It brought her great pleasure when her granddaughter, Lindsey, pledged KKG at Vanderbilt University. When Bob and Eleanor settled in Severna Park in 1964, she returned to teaching music in the Anne Arundel County school system. She enjoyed a long and accomplished career as a musician. For 25 years, she taught at many schools including Jones Elementary, South Shore Elementary, Ferndale Elementary and finally Severna Park Elementary. Over the years, when a pianist was needed she answered the call and particularly enjoyed participating in the Severna Park High School Falcon Frolics and Chartwell Follies. After retirement in 1985, she was enticed by the school her grandchildren attended, St. Martins in the Field, to teach music again. She continued to teach music and accompany the choir during chapel at St. Martins for another 20 years. At the same time, she assisted with the Cherub choir at Woods Church where she remained a member. Eleanor was a member of the local Panhellenic Club, KKG alumni group and Anne Arundel Retired Teachers Association. She was devoted to her family and her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and grandchildren.Eleanor is survived by a daughter, Susan Renee Nauman (Doug) and son, Robert Scott Gicquelais (Carol) and three grandchildren, Lindsey Elizabeth Nauman, Jay Robert Nauman and Rachel Eleanor Gicquelais as well as many nieces and nephews that were very special to her. Eleanor is also survived by her brother, Karl David Gustafson (Pittsburgh, Pa.) and step sister Karen Bekemeier (North Bend, Ohio).A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11:00am at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church at 611 Baltimore and Annapolis Boulevard, Severna Park, MD 21146. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake. Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close