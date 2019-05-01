Gambrills - Eleanor Marie Lawrence, 89, a long time resident of Gambrills, died on Monday April 29, 2019. Eleanor was a vibrant part of the Gambrills community for over 40 years, an avid birdwatcher, pie baker, and puzzle enthusiast. Preceded in death by husband Michael J Lawrence and their eldest son, Michael J Lawrence Jr., Eleanor is survived by her remaining children (Susan, James, Kathy and Roberta), their spouses, and eight grandchildren. Her family additionally includes numerous friends and relatives throughout the country and world. A celebration of Eleanor's life and short prayer ceremony will be held at 9am May 2nd 2019 at the Hardesty Funeral Home 851 Annapolis Rd, Gambrills, MD 21054.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 1, 2019