Eleanor H. Reed passed away peacefully Friday morning the 2nd of August at Ginger Cove retirement community at age 91. Born in 1928 in Harrisburg, PA, Ellie grew up on multiple farms with her parents and two brothers. Her early experiences provided the foundation for much of her success in life and the love of family. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and Music from the University of Maryland in 1949. Following graduation she worked as a researcher and secretarial assistant for the State Department. She met her husband of 64 years while attending the University and married in 1950. Their life continued in Austin, Texas while Richard served in the Air Force but returned to Maryland to raise three sons. An ever proud Terp, Ellie and Richard never missed an ACC Tournament for over 40 years and witnessed their National Championship victory in 2002. She loved to golf and to play tennis and bridge with her friends. Beloved wife of the late Richard N. Reed, Jr.; devoted mother of Scott Cameron and his wife Stephanie, James Barton and his wife Gale and Richard Kelley and his wife Christine; cherished grandmother of Matthew, Alison, Andrew, Ryan, Caryn and Caroline. A celebration of Eleanor's life will held on Saturday, August 10 at 10:00am in St. Anne's Episcopal Church located in Church Circle, Annapolis. A reception will take place immediately following the service at Annapolis Yacht Club.

