Eleanor P Reid, Formerly of Davidsonville, Has passed away March 31st, 2019 at the Age of 81She is preceded in death by her Husband Arthur F Reid Jr. and Her brother James Otis.She is survived by her brothers John and Bill and her children Maria, Fred, and Donna.She worked at NIH in Washington DC and was a secretary at the Naval Academy for several years before she retired.She leaves behind 16 grandchildren and a 6 month old great grandchild Levi Murphy.She is loved and will be missed.A memorial service and open reception will be held Saturday May 11th at 3-5PM at Davidsonville United Methodist ChurchShe will be laid to rest At the French Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery in West Virginia.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 3, 2019