Williams, Eleanor M. (Tonie) beloved wife of the late Robert C. Williams, Sr., devoted mother of Robert C. Williams, Jr., Dee Williams-Cowing, Rita Williams-May and Anthony J. Williams, dear sister of George , Farrell, Rocco Farrell and the late Leonard Farrell. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Tonie was born in Maryland in December 16, 1941 to George Farrell, Sr. and Dolores Cusato Farrell and died in her Arnold home on March 28, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 2:00 PM-3:30 PM at which time Memorial services will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions maybe made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake 90 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, Maryland 21122. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019