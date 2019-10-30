Eleanora J. Chewning passed away on October 23, 2019. Beloved mother of Charon Smith and Ben Renko; loving sister of Leonard Scalise, Fidelis Spotti and Carol Gates; dear grandmother of Alyx, Abby, and Jessica; great-grandmother of Grace, Bennie and Zachary. Eleanora is predeceased by her husband Lionel Chewning. Eleanora was born on February 7, 1941 to her late parents Leonard and Mildred Scalise and she passed away on October 23, 2019 in Arnold, Maryland. She worked as a legal secretary for over 40 years. She will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCully-Polyniak Funeral Home, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Saturday November 2, 2019 from 2-4 PM. Where a funeral service will begin at 3:30 PM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of Eleanora J. Chewning to 1850 York Road Timonium, Maryland 21093 or at . Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019