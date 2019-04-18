Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elenora Tolliver. View Sign

Elenora Tolliver, 96 of Annapolis, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on April 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.She was born on November 21, 1922 in Harlan, KY. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Tolliver Blatney (John); Linda Tolliver Nixon (Darrel deceased); and her brother Jerry Wilhoit (Patty deceased). She is also survived by 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey; her daughter Janice Tolliver Jackson (Melvin deceased); her son Jimmy Tolliver; and her brother Wallace Wilhoit (Anita deceased). Visitation will be held at John M. Taylor Funeral Home Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Eastport United Methodist Church. Interment is at Hillcrest Cemetery in Annapolis.

