|
|
Elfriede Forrester was born in Frankfurt, Germany on July 13, 1924. The precariousness of economic conditions in Germany drove her father to move the family to Russia when Elfriede was about seven years of age. He realized quickly his mistake and moved them back to Germany where they remained. Shortly after World War II, Elfriede met her future husband, American Air Force Officer, Eric Forrester. They married in Germany, then came to the United States, settling first in Virginia and later, in the 1960's, moved to Bowie, MD, which became their permanent home. Through the years, they made trips to many foreign countries including India, Japan, China, and most European countries. On one trip to Germany, Elfriede met Soraya, the former wife of the Shah of Iran. In 1986, Eric died, leaving Elfriede a widow for the rest of her life. Elfriede loved classical music, especially opera-her favorite singer was Luciano Pavarotti, whom she adored. She was an avid, well rounded reader with special interest in science fiction and history. She also loved PBS Masterpiece Theater. In addition, she had gourmet taste for champagne and caviar! Elfriede died at her Bowie home early Saturday morning on September 21, 2019. No family members could be located in Germany, but she leaves good friends and neighbors to mourn her, including Martin Johnson, Helga and Larry Taylor-Moran, Arthur and Pauline Lee, and her adopted grandson Stephan Taylor. Her friends will love and remember Elfriede and will always keep her in our hearts. Servus, Elfriede! Friends will be received Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2pm to 3pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD where a memorial service will take place at 3pm. Interment private. Please view and sign the guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019