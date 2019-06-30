Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elinor Jean Harvey. View Sign Service Information Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 905 Galesville Road Galesville , MD 20765 (410)-263-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Elinor Jean (Fox) Harvey, age 85 and a resident of Greencastle, PA, died June 28, 2019 in Hagerstown, MD. Born in Hinton, WV on June 8, 1934 to William Woodrow Fox and Nettie Elizabeth (Livesay) Fox, she was a 1952 graduate of Bladensburg High School. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for The Michaels Company and was a member of American Legion Post 226 in Mayo. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her furry friend Eddie, and she also enjoyed traveling, cruises and crosswords. She will be missed by all. Elinor is survived by her children; Susan (Joseph) Stone of Cumberland, MD, Jeanette (Gene) Poole of Greencastle and Michael (Jody Culmone) Harvey; grandchildren Kristie Stone, Steven Stone, Travis (Laura) Poole, Darren (Laura) Poole, Zachary Gallagher and Anthony Harvey; and great grandchildren Jameson, Colby, Delaney and Jacob Poole. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings and one daughter. Relatives and friends may call on Monday, July 1 from 5-7 PM at Hardesty Funeral Home, 905 Galesville Road, Galesville, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 2 at 10 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Elinor's name may be made to Coffman's Nursing Home Nursing Fund, 1304 Pennsylvania Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742 or Doey's House Hospice, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742.

