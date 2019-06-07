Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth A. Kingston. View Sign Service Information Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home - Glen Burnie 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

Born Elizabeth Ann Robson in Johnstown, PA on December 31, 1939 to the late Edward and Mary Louise Robson (nee Schonhardt) she was a resident of Hanover for the past 39 Years. Mrs. Kingston worked as a baker for Giant Foods during her working life. A member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Hanover for many years, she enjoyed reading, travel, hosting exchange students but she treasured most time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband Paul D. Kingston and brothers Rod Robson and Larry Grounds. She is survived by her daughters Linda A. Parulis of Pasadena, Judy L. Hendrickson of Hampton, VA and Karen L. McPhail of Hanover, MD and son John Paul Kingston of Pasadena as well as brothers Larry and Tom Grounds and sister Louise Shrader, all of Florida. She is also survived by 8 adoring grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Kingston passed away suddenly at Baltimore Washington Medical Center on May 30 and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Jessup, MD.

