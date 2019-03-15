Elizabeth Ann "Libby" Bingham, 85, a five year resident of Elizabeth City, NC and previously of Millersville, died at her residence on March 9, 2019 after a six month illness. Born in Altoona, PA on March 29, 1933 to Colonel DDS and Mrs. Gerald Collins, Libby earned her teaching associates degree from Stevens College in Missouri. On July 29, 1953, she married Dwight W. Bingham, and after teaching kindergarten at Menwith Hill England during the 1960's, she was a homemaker, raising five children. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Glen Burnie and she loved gardening, dogs and spending time with her family.Preceded in death her husband, Dwight W., who died June 25, 2003, and her sister, Nancy Quinn, Libby is survived by her children, Dwight Bingham, Jr.of Elizabeth City, Gerald Bingham of St. Croix, USVI, Linda Dillon (Bill) of Elizabeth City, JoAnn Richardson of Palm Bay, FL and Helen Manigold (Robert) of West River; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.Visiting hours for family and friends will be on Monday, March 18 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A., 12 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis. A brief graveside service will be held in the chapel at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, on Tuesday, March 19 at 11:30 AM. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019