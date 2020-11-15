1/
Elizabeth Ann Hebb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Hebb, passed away peacefully at home Nov. 9, 2020, after an extremely quick illness. She was a native of Wash., D.C., born July 22, 1932. She is survived by her son, James C. Hebb (Betty) of Crofton and daughter, Eileen B. Smith of Dunkirk, her sister, Mary DeLeonibus, 5 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, who she loved dearly. Her husband, James C. Hebb, III, predeceased her in 2008. Her beloved parents, John & Margaret Ardeeser, were also natives of Wash., D.C. & buried at Cedar Hill. A Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 12 pm on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD. 21035. Visitation at the church from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Burial to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Penn. Ave., Suitland, MD. 20746. Please note that Holy Family allows for social distancing as it is spacious inside. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 7001 Johnnycake Rd., Windsor Mill, MD. 21244 Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved