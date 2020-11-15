Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Hebb, passed away peacefully at home Nov. 9, 2020, after an extremely quick illness. She was a native of Wash., D.C., born July 22, 1932. She is survived by her son, James C. Hebb (Betty) of Crofton and daughter, Eileen B. Smith of Dunkirk, her sister, Mary DeLeonibus, 5 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, who she loved dearly. Her husband, James C. Hebb, III, predeceased her in 2008. Her beloved parents, John & Margaret Ardeeser, were also natives of Wash., D.C. & buried at Cedar Hill. A Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 12 pm on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD. 21035. Visitation at the church from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Burial to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Penn. Ave., Suitland, MD. 20746. Please note that Holy Family allows for social distancing as it is spacious inside. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 7001 Johnnycake Rd., Windsor Mill, MD. 21244 Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com