Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 Funeral service 12:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037

Elizabeth "Betty" A. Bell, 89, a lifelong resident of Annapolis, MD, died on December 23, 2019, at her home of lung cancer following a short illness. Born October 21, 1930, in Annapolis, MD to the late Theodore and Edna Yost, she graduated from Annapolis High School in 1947 and the Fleet Business School. Betty worked at Anne Arundel General Hospital, Annapolis Jr. High School as the library secretary, Norman R. Bell & Sons as their bookkeeper, and the State of Maryland Income Tax Division as an administrator. She was a longtime member of the Ladies of the Elks and Fleet Reserve Ladies Auxiliary. Betty enjoyed knitting and latch hook, but her greatest joy came from being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Walter S. Bell, Sr. Betty is survived by her children, Steve (Carol) Bell of Riva, MD and Sue (Ken) A. Durbin of Harwood, MD; a sister, Shirley Kimball of Annapolis, MD; five grandchildren, Jason Bell, Brian, and Tommy Lowe, Heather Sunderland, and Wendy Haley; and nine great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Betty's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Monday, December 30 from 10 am until her funeral service begins at 12 pm. Interment St. Anne's Cedar Bluff Cemetery, Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Online guestbook available at:

