Elizabeth Anne Blanc (Russo) passed away on March 20, 2020 after a long battle with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. She died peacefully at home in Annapolis, MD surrounded by her family. Liz was 39 years old. Liz was born on December 3, 1980 in Manhasset, NY. She attended high school at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire, graduated from Boston University with a Bachelors in Psychology and later received a Masters in Psychology from Walden University. After college, Liz moved back to New Hampshire where she met Ryan Blanc. They were married on April 9, 2011 in Cape Coral, FL. Ryan & Liz moved to Annapolis, MD in 2006 and had 2 children. Liz worked as the Senior Victim Assistance Advisor for the DoD Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office. She was passionate about helping sexual assault survivors and had an impact on many. Liz loved sailing, Bruce Springsteen and her Boston Terrier Ella. But above all, Liz loved her family more than anything. Liz is survived by her husband Ryan, son Grayson (4 years old), son Beckett (2 years old), mother Marianne Fackovec, brother Michael Russo (Paria), uncle Hank Fackovec (Marjorie), and cousin Rebecca Fackovevc. Liz's family created a website where memories and donations can be collected and shared with her young children as they grow up. A memorial service will be held at a later date and information about that ceremony will be shared on the website. Please visit: http://refusetosink.me
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020