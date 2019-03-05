Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth C. Sullivan. View Sign

Elizabeth C. Sullivan, 93, of Glen Burnie passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 at her home. Elizabeth was born in the Bronx to the late James and Anne (Smith) Gallagher who migrated from Ireland. She married the late John J. Sullivan, Jr. on July 23, 1949. Together they enjoyed a wonderful marriage with her husband's exceptional career it provided great adventure and excitement as the family moved many times. She lived in many countries and always took the local language and spoke several languages fluently. She worked as an accountant for the federal government. Following retirement she became a volunteer at BWMC. She has been a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church since the 70's. She loved music, dance, and occasionally teasing others. She savored the precious moments of life and creating memories with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband. She is survived by her children, Barry Sullivan, and Joan Sullivan; grandchildren, Kelly Ann Mayes, and Brendan James Sullivan; two great grandchildren, Abigail and Sydney Austin; two nieces, Mary Dunn and Eileen Lisowski; nephew, John Curtis; and several great nieces, and nephews; and 1 great great-nephew. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, 1 2nd Avenue, SW (at Crain Highway), Glen Burnie, on Thursday, Mar. 7th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 8th 9:00 AM at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church 6405 S Orchard Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090. Interment MD Veterans Cemetery 1:00 PM on Friday March 8th. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Singleton Funeral Home

1 2nd Avenue SW

Glen Burnie , MD 21061

