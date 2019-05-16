Elizabeth "Betty" Suit Chaney, 89, an 80 year resident of Davidsonville and previously of Gambrills, MD, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home. Betty was born on June 19, 1929, in Davidsonville to the late James and Ida Suit. She was a graduate of Annapolis Sr. High. Betty worked as an Administrative Assistant for the State of Maryland Board of Public Works and retired after more than 45 years of service. Betty held many offices in the Potomac District of Ruritan, including LT. Governor and District Governor and was a member of the Silver Triangle Club for over 20 years. She was the first female elected as National President of Ruritan in 2001. She was also involved with the YMCA, 4H, Kiwanis Club, and various other community service groups. She was committed to serving the community and helping others. Betty is survived by her daughter, Virginia Chaney of Davidsonville. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Betty's life on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 10 am until her funeral service begins at 11 am at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. Interment will follow at the Davidsonville United Methodist Church Cemetery. An online guestbook is available for your convenience at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 16, 2019