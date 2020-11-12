1/
Elizabeth Delinsky
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth G. Delinsky passed away on November 6, 2020 after complications due to a recent fall. She was born September 8, 1934 in Pittston, PA to Gilbert H. Hill and Mary Robbie Hill. She was married to the late John Delinsky for 60 years (passed away December 2019). She is survived by her daughters: Susan Baugher (Eric, deceased) and Sandra Himmelfarb (Scott), her brother, Gilbert H. Hill, and her three granddaughters, Elizabeth, Emily, and Sara, as well as nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Alice Haduck Wilk and her son John L. Delinsky. Elizabeth ("Bethy") graduated from Pittston High School in 1951 and pursued her dream to be an RN by completing nursing training at Nesbitt Hospital where she started her career. She met and married John Delinsky of Edwardsville, PA. They moved to Alexandria Virginia in 1963 with daughter Susan when John accepted a position with the Navy Department. In 1967, John and Elizabeth moved the family including daughters Susan, Sandra and son, John (deceased) to Bowie, MD where she resided until her death. After staying home with her children for almost 15 years, she returned to nursing at Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham from 1978 to 1991. Elizabeth and John enjoyed travelling, including cruises, trips to New York, and PA. Elizabeth loved cats from the time she was a little girl and had several favorite cats throughout her life. She will be surely missed by her dear cat Sweetie. She was a devout Washington Football team fan, and also loved Maryland as well as PSU college sports. She also enjoyed reading and coloring. A Catholic mass will be held in the near future (COVID guidelines will apply) and information will be updated here. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association and/or Rude Ranch Animal Rescue Inc. in Harwood, Md.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Fields
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20715
3014648836
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved