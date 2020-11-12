Elizabeth G. Delinsky passed away on November 6, 2020 after complications due to a recent fall. She was born September 8, 1934 in Pittston, PA to Gilbert H. Hill and Mary Robbie Hill. She was married to the late John Delinsky for 60 years (passed away December 2019). She is survived by her daughters: Susan Baugher (Eric, deceased) and Sandra Himmelfarb (Scott), her brother, Gilbert H. Hill, and her three granddaughters, Elizabeth, Emily, and Sara, as well as nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Alice Haduck Wilk and her son John L. Delinsky. Elizabeth ("Bethy") graduated from Pittston High School in 1951 and pursued her dream to be an RN by completing nursing training at Nesbitt Hospital where she started her career. She met and married John Delinsky of Edwardsville, PA. They moved to Alexandria Virginia in 1963 with daughter Susan when John accepted a position with the Navy Department. In 1967, John and Elizabeth moved the family including daughters Susan, Sandra and son, John (deceased) to Bowie, MD where she resided until her death. After staying home with her children for almost 15 years, she returned to nursing at Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham from 1978 to 1991. Elizabeth and John enjoyed travelling, including cruises, trips to New York, and PA. Elizabeth loved cats from the time she was a little girl and had several favorite cats throughout her life. She will be surely missed by her dear cat Sweetie. She was a devout Washington Football team fan, and also loved Maryland as well as PSU college sports. She also enjoyed reading and coloring. A Catholic mass will be held in the near future (COVID guidelines will apply) and information will be updated here. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
and/or Rude Ranch Animal Rescue Inc. in Harwood, Md.