Elizabeth (Betty) Echols Drakos passed away on Sunday, July 12, due to complications from Covid-19 disease. She was a resident of Ginger Cove in Annapolis, MD. She leaves behind her daughter, Cynthia Kelly of Annapolis, MD; her son, Stephen Cooper and daughter-in-law Georgina Todd of North Garden, VA; and her sister, Mary Echols of Deerfield Beach, FL. Her family and friends will all dearly miss her.



