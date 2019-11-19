Elizabeth Marion Harr Bryant (Betty), 95, of Severna Park and formally of Chattanooga, TN passed away on November 16, 2019. She was born to Marion Elizabeth (Christiancy) and George Calvert Harr, Sr. on September 29, 1924. She was born in Detroit, MI and raised in Cleveland, OH. Betty met Carleton Elliott Bryant III while working at the Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Cleveland, OH. They married on April 7, 1956 and settled in Chattanooga, TN to raise a family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, her parents, and her brothers. She was proud to share her September 29th birthday with her brothers George Calvert Harr, Jr. "Bobby" and Harry Christiancy Harr, who both passed in 1942. Our family is happy that Bootsie is once again reunited with her husband Carl, her parents, and her brothers Bobby and Harry. Betty is survived by her son Carleton E. "Butch" Bryant IV of Knoxville TN; daughter Jill S. Bryant of Chattanooga, TN; and son Dean C. Bryant and wife Joann of Severna Park, MD; grandson Adam B. Roddy of New Haven, CT; granddaughter Abigail Brenller and husband Austin of Atlanta, GA; and granddaughter Tiffany E. Bryant of Maryville, TN. Betty was a homemaker and loving mother to her children. She enjoyed sports, sewing, painting, crossword puzzles, travel and most important – her family. Vacations in recent years were as simple as the Outer Banks but she also enjoyed travel to many Florida beaches, Alaska, the Caribbean, and the Mediterranean. In her spare time, she cruised the Hawaiian Islands, Nova Scotia, Panama Canal, and South America with her husband. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. A memorial service will be held in Chattanooga, TN at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.

