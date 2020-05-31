On May 15, 2020, Betty Heazel of Gwynn Oak (Baltimore), formerly of Severna Park, died peacefully after a brief struggle with COVID-19. She was born in 1929 in Philadelphia. When she was 6 years old, her family moved to Gatlinburg, Tenn. where her father worked as a conservator-restorer for the park service. She attended high school in Roanoke, Va. and earned a B.S. in Home Economics and Education from James Madison University. In 1952 she married Mike Heazel and they settled in Severna Park. She and Mike were charter members of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, where she was a valued member of the choir for decades. She was a hard-working and highly dedicated volunteer for the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland for many years during the 1960s and 1970s, serving as Brownie, Junior, and Cadette leader, day camp director, trainer, troop service director, and community director. In 1976 she was awarded the "Thanks Badge", the highest award offered by GS of Central MD. She and Mike spent many years sharing their interests in travel and genealogy. In 2008, she and Mike moved to Augsburg Village in Baltimore, where she became very involved with the church ministry, serving on the altar guild and singing in the choir. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Mike and is survived by her children Barbara, Chuck and his wife Sally, Tom and his wife Mary, Sue LaCourse and her husband Rick, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Augsburg Village Worship Center at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Care Fund of The Village at Augsburg, 6811 Campfield Rd., Gwynn Oak, Md 21207, 410-486-4573x120.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store