Elizabeth (Betty) J. Cavanaugh Vakas, 89, of Arnold, Md.Began her new journey on April 24, 2019. Betty was born to William P. Cavanaugh and Christina Pfeil Cavanaugh on March 12, 1930 in beautiful Foggy Bottom, Washington DC. She married James Vakas in 1948 and they had 3 loving children - Stephen (deceased), Christina, and James Jr. She is cherished by 7 grandchildren ( in order of age) - Stephen Lycan II, Thomas Lycan, Willie Vakas Yenney, James Vakas, Maya Vakas, Micheal Vakas, and Carlo Vakas. She is treasured by 7 great-grandchildren - (in order of age) Lauren Lycan, Kahlan Yenney, Zoe O'brien, Alex Vakas, Leo Vakas, Kilbey Lycan, and Rocky Lycan.She was preceded in death by son Stephen Vakas as well by siblings Thomas Cavanaugh, William Cavanaugh, Arthur Cavanaugh, Robert Cavanaugh, and Mary Cavanaugh Orme Duncan. She is survived by her youngest brother, Amiel Cavanaugh, of Clover, VABetty had a long career as an officer at the Interstate Building and Loan Association in Washington DC, and then as a secretary to the Chief Joints of Staff at the Pentagon. She retired to Arnold, Md. in 1992. Betty had an unyielding love for her entire family and all that knew her. She is greatly loved, cherished, and treasured by all of us. Please join us to celebrate her wonderful life.Friends may visit on Sunday April 28, 2019 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm in the Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home 495 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday April 29, 2019 at 10:00am in the St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church 701 College Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21409. Interment will be held on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 1:00pm in The Glenwood Cemetery 2219 Lincoln Rd NE Washington, DC 20002.Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019