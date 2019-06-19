Elizabeth Koether Born Mary Elizabeth "Libbie" Tyson on May 21, 1920 in Baltimore, MD to the late Grover L. and Letitia Edgerton Tyson. Mrs. Koether was a 1938 graduate of Forrest Park High School in Baltimore and a 1942 graduate of Western MD College with a degree in mathematics. She proudly served in the Navy during WWII from 1943-45. A homemaker, Libbie was a resident of Glen Burnie for 70 years and an active member of Glen Burnie Baptist Church and the Pascal Senior Center. She enjoyed painting, sewing, camping, playing bridge and pinochle. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 Years at the time of his death in 2003 George Henry Koether, Jr., a son David Lee Koether and a sister Genevieve Davis. Mrs. Koether is survived by sons G. Henry Koether and his wife Anne of Glen Rock, PA, Robb Tyson Koether and his wife Cindy of Farmville, VA and Thay Sam of Glen Burnie and his wife Tet. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and has 14 great-grandchildren. She passed away peacefully on June 18 at the Rebecca Fortney Inpatient Care Center of Hospice of the Chesapeake and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Friends may call at the Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy., S.E., Glen Burnie on Fri. from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. Services will be held on Sat. at 10:00 A.M. in Glen Burnie Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Lorraine Park Cemetery. Memorial Contributions to Central MD Youth for Christ, 8900 Belair Rd., Baltimore, MD 21236 will be appreciated by her family. For further information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 19, 2019