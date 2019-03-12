Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth M. "Betty" Wengert. View Sign

Born Elizabeth Marie Griffith on March 23, 1924 in Severn, MD to the late Charles and Lillian Griffith (nee Knight). She attended Severn Elementary School and graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1942. Following graduation she went to work for Glenn L. Martin, building B-26 and B-29 airplanes. She then worked for C&P Telephone beginning as an operator and retiring in 1979 as a supervisor after 33 years of service. Betty married Richard K. Wengert, Sr. in June 1945 and they were married for 69 years until his death in 2014. Mrs. Wengert was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Glen Burnie Improvement Ass'n., The Big Glen Burnie Carnival where she volunteered at her family's ice cream stand. Betty enjoyed bowling, traveling; both nationally and internationally, gardening, watching old movies and Gunsmoke reruns, summers in Ocean City, reading, casino trips and following horse racing. Most of all she treasured time with family. In addition to her parents and her husband Betty is preceded in death by sister Virginia Hay and brothers Morris, Robert, Walter, Buddy and Donald Griffith. She is survived by her son Richard K. Wengert, Jr. of Severna Park and daughter Deitra E. Wengert of Glen Burnie, sister Nancy Thomas of Virginia and brother Wayne Griffith of Glen Burnie. She passed away peacefully in her home on March 9 and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Memorial Contributions to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 308 Oak Manor Dr., Glen Burnie, MD 21061 will be appreciated by her family.Friends may call on the family Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM with funeral service Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 12 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

Born Elizabeth Marie Griffith on March 23, 1924 in Severn, MD to the late Charles and Lillian Griffith (nee Knight). She attended Severn Elementary School and graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1942. Following graduation she went to work for Glenn L. Martin, building B-26 and B-29 airplanes. She then worked for C&P Telephone beginning as an operator and retiring in 1979 as a supervisor after 33 years of service. Betty married Richard K. Wengert, Sr. in June 1945 and they were married for 69 years until his death in 2014. Mrs. Wengert was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Glen Burnie Improvement Ass'n., The Big Glen Burnie Carnival where she volunteered at her family's ice cream stand. Betty enjoyed bowling, traveling; both nationally and internationally, gardening, watching old movies and Gunsmoke reruns, summers in Ocean City, reading, casino trips and following horse racing. Most of all she treasured time with family. In addition to her parents and her husband Betty is preceded in death by sister Virginia Hay and brothers Morris, Robert, Walter, Buddy and Donald Griffith. She is survived by her son Richard K. Wengert, Jr. of Severna Park and daughter Deitra E. Wengert of Glen Burnie, sister Nancy Thomas of Virginia and brother Wayne Griffith of Glen Burnie. She passed away peacefully in her home on March 9 and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Memorial Contributions to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 308 Oak Manor Dr., Glen Burnie, MD 21061 will be appreciated by her family.Friends may call on the family Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 3 – 5 & 7 - 9 PM with funeral service Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 12 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Funeral Home Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home

421 Crain Highway, S.E.

Glen Burnie , MD 21061

410-766-2200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close