Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Parkerson 77, passed away peacefully at U.M.Shore Medical Center in Easton Md. after a brief illness surrounded by family on January 31st. Born on July 23rd 1942 to parents Walter H. Dobson and H. Elizabeth Dobson, she spent all of her youth growing up in St. Michael's, Maryland. Soon after graduation from high school she married the love of her life Elmer T. Parkerson Jr. She moved to various locales around the state during the early years of Elmer's career before settling on Kent Island. She stayed home and made raising her two sons the priority of her life. Around the time her boys were in middle school she ventured into the work force as an employee of Queenstown Bank. She was friend to all who entered and retired in 2007 as the Kent Island branch manager. In retirement she enjoyed traveling, spending time with grandchildren, a period of Hospice volunteering and staying active in her home church. She made many special friends along the way. She is survived by her mother H. Elizabeth Dobson and sister Jennifer L. Mezick (Dick). She is also survived by her two sons, Greg and wife Lorraine, Keith and his wife Kim. Betty also leaves behind adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren; Brooke (Owen), Danielle, Brady, Jared, Preston, Harper, Taylor, and Owen. She was pre deceased by her husband, her father and a brother, Ronald W. Dobson. Friends and loved ones may call on the family Thursday, February 6th at Kent Island United Methodist church from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 PM. Burial will take place on Friday February 7th, 11:00 AM at Woodlawn Cemetery in Easton followed by a church service at 12:00 noon at the Kent Island United Methodist Church. There will be a time for gathering and sharing memories immediately following the service in the church hall. Contributions can be made to these organizations close to Betty's heart; Kent Island United Methodist Church, and Compass Regional Hospice.

