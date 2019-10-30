Elizabeth "Betty" Katheryn Roemer (nee Stock) of Annapolis, Maryland, formerly of Linthicum and Halethorpe, Maryland passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Betty was born on June 3, 1930 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Joseph and Marie Stock. She graduated from Elizabeth Ann Seton High School in Baltimore in 1948. She went to work in Baltimore as a young woman shortly after graduation. In 1951 she married the love of her life Paul William Roemer, in New Orleans while he was stationed at Lake Pontchartrain. Subsequently, they returned to Maryland where they raised four children. Betty worked for the State of Maryland and the Howard County Department of Health until retirement. Upon retirement, Paul and Betty enjoyed life in Florence, South Carolina and Glen Allen, Virginia before returning to Annapolis to be close to their family. Betty loved to garden, she was a voracious reader and loved every minute spent with her family. Paul and Betty remained happily married until Paul's Passing in May of 2019. Betty is survived by four children; Craig Roemer and his wife Barbara of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Sandra DeAngelis and her late husband David of Severna Park, Maryland, Laura Etzler and her husband Ken of Cape St. Claire, Maryland and Scott Roemer and his wife Beth of Wantagh, New York; nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1411 Annapolis Road Odenton, Maryland 21113 where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Seasons Hospice Foundation Donation Processing Center 8537 Solution Center Chicago, Illinois 60677 or by visiting https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate-today/ Online condolences may be made by visiting www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019