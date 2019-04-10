Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Elizabeth "Betty Anne" Gordy Shillinger, 91, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Betty Anne was born on May 20, 1927 to the late Howard and Hilda Gordy in Salisbury, MD. She received her bachelor's of science degree in bacteriology from the University of Maryland in 1947 and went to work for the USDA in Beltsville. She later returned home to Salisbury to serve as a health officer for the Department of Health. Betty Anne took a position at John Hopkins before returning to Salisbury to work at the Animal Health Lab, where she met future husband Robert Shillinger. After her children were grown, she worked as a registrar at University College for many years. Betty Anne lived life fully and enjoyed gardening, volunteering, travel, swimming, reading, playing bridge, and spending time with family. She continued to socialize and attend concerts and lectures into her 90's. She enjoyed watching the Nats and was a devoted Terps basketball fan until the end. Betty Anne was a lifelong resident of Maryland, having lived in Salisbury, College Park, Baltimore, Frederick, Adelphi, and Annapolis. She was a previous member of St. Camillus Catholic Church in Silver Spring and a current member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Annapolis. She was predeceased by her husband and a brother, Howard Gordy, Jr. Betty Anne is survived by her children, Mary (Steven) Doherty of Rockville, Robert (Mary) Shillinger of Key West, FL, and Anne (Eric) May of Annapolis; grandchildren, Natallie Liz, Blake Shillinger, Delaney and Kelly May, Joseph and Jack Doherty; and one great grandchild, EJ Liz. Friends are invited to celebrate Betty Anne's life on Friday, April 12 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, April 13 at 9 am at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery, Easton, MD. Condolence may be made online at:

Funeral Home George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.

2973 Solomons Island Road

Edgewater , MD 21037

410-956-4488

