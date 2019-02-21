Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Elizabeth "Betty" G. Stevens, 87, a 34-year resident of Annapolis, MD, died on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at her home of natural causes surrounded by her loving family.Born August 25, 1931, in Washington, D.C., to the late Martin Van Buren Downs and Mary Ellen Wilkinson, she graduated from St. Cecilia's High School in 1949 and Immaculata College in 1951. Betty was a homemaker most of her life. With her husband, Al, they founded A.W. Stevens & Sons Disposal Systems, Inc. in 1969. The business was sold in 1998 and they started a new chapter in their life. She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis, MD.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Truman (Grace), Philip (Lucille), and Martin (Peggy) Downs.Betty is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Al Stevens; three children, Michael (Susan) Stevens of Palm Beach Gardens, FL / Annapolis, MD, Patrick Stevens of Edgewater, MD, Pam (Larry) Batstone of Annapolis, MD; six grandchildren, Kelley (David) Pellicci, Stephanie Camarena, Krystle (Ben) Thomas, Andrew (Andrea) Stevens, Kasey (Kevin) Rimpf and Brad Batstone; 13 great-grandchildren; many relatives and friends.Betty had a zest for life. She enjoyed playing bridge, shopping, traveling, and chocolate. Her greatest joy and treasure was her adoring family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a smile for everyone she met. Betty enjoyed and supported many charities. The family would like to thank Betty's devoted caregivers especially Lurene Joseph and Hospice of the Chesapeake for their love and care.Friends are invited to celebrate Betty's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 10:30 am. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Anne Arundel Medical Center, 2000 Medical Parkway, Belcher Pavilion, Ste. 604, Annapolis, MD 21401. Online guestbook available at:

2973 Solomons Island Road

Edgewater , MD 21037

