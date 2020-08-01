Elizabeth Wagner

Elizabeth "Liz" Frances Wagner, 56, passed away July 19th at the John & Arloine Mandrin Chesapeake Hospice House from issues related to Multiple Sclerosis. Liz will forever be remembered as a woman of strength, courage, vitality, & of kind spirit. Many were drawn to her because of her quick wit, sense of humor and personality that lit up a room. Her jobs as a district aide for former Congressman Tom McMillen and former State Senator Ed DeGrange, as well as Outreach Director at Abundant Life Church, gave her a platform to help countless people. She thrived on showing God's love to every person she encountered. As a 1981 graduate of Andover High School & Anne Arundel CC she stayed close to her community and was determined to practically support it in any way she could. She held responsibilities as President of the North County Business Advisory Board, Board member of Metro MD Youth for Christ, President of Lindale Middle School PTA & Board member of Ferndale Day, just to name a few. Liz is survived by her husband of 35 years, Michael Wagner, her daughter, Sarah Roman, her son, Luke Wagner, her son-in-law Andrew Roman, her grandson Eli and her beloved lab Luna. Family & friends are invited to a Celebration of Life August 22nd at Michaels 8th Avenue, 7220 Grayburn Dr. Glen Burnie MD 21061. Doors will open at 2pm, service will begin at 3pm. In lieu of ?owers, donations may be made in Liz's honor to Hospice of the Chesapeake, hospicechesapeake.org
. Online condolences can be made at www.simplicitycfs.com
. If you have any stories or photos you would like to share of Liz they can be sent to love4lizwags@gmail.com