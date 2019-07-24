Ella Louise Lerp, 79, of Glen Burnie, MD, died peacefully in her sleep on July 17, 2019 after a long brave battle with a chronic illness. Born December 17,1939, in Lynchburg, VA, she is preceded in death by her parents, Scott and Eva Collins of Lynchburg, VA, and her beloved late husband Vernon Lerp. She leaves behind many cherished siblings. Ella worked for Walmart for many years and made friends with everyone she met. She had a love for Bluegrass Music, Dancing and Most of all her Family. Survivors include her seven children, Sherry Berlin, Thomas Michael, Rodger Michael, Pam Michael, Joseph Lerp, Kim Lerp, David Michael and their respective families. She also leaves behind 17 beloved Grandchildren and many Great Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the of American.

