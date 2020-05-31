Ellen Brockdorff Krautler
Ellen Brockdorff Krautler (age 99) died Monday at AAMC. She was born in Millwood, VA. She graduated from Montgomery Blair High School and the Washington School for Secretaries. She volunteered for many years at AAMC and enjoyed dancing, bridge, quilting, sewing, and traveling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Krautler, and her son, Clarke Jeffrey Krautler, and 8 siblings. She is survived by two children, Linda Harten and Charles (Pat) C. Krautler; 4 grandchildren, Robert Marcum, Kerry (Michael) Haviland, Jessica ( Andrew) Garbach, and Brian ( Andrea) Krautler; and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Hallows' Parish, Box 235 Davidsonville, MD. 21035. An online guestbook available at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 31, 2020.
